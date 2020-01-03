CAA protests hit tourism sector

Ghosn gone from Japan, will bare all from Lebanon
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
The ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country have impacted the tourism industry. Players estimate a 12-18 per cent decline in the number of travellers in December compared to the same period last year.
While there has been a dip in the number of foreigners coming to India owing to travel advisories being issued by several countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, domestic travellers are also staying put. Players whom BusinessLine spoke to felt there has been a drop in the overall tourists this season. Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintendent Agra Division, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said tourist arrivals to Taj Mahal saw a 16 per cent decline at 58.8 lakh as of December 30 compared to 69 lakh the same time last year.
Agra-based tour operator Travel Bureau said the bookings were slashed by half in December. Similarly, Mumbai-based VP Travels, which caters to inbound tourists, saw a 15 per cent dip. Experiential tour company No Footprints saw B2B bookings decrease by 12 per cent.
“Foreign media has covered the protests in the city and, considering that Delhi and UP have been the epicentre for this movement since the start of December, there is no doubt that it will affect the inbound movement. In fact, more so in the inbound sector since first-timers always do the golden triangle that includes Delhi, Jaipur and Agra,” said Harshvardhan Tanwar, Co-founder, No Footprints.
According to Airports Authority of India data, between April and November 2019, international movement was down by 1.9 per cent; with the highest dip in the western region by 9.6 per cent and in the northern region by 3.7 per cent. In November, international passenger growth was 0.9 per cent on a YoY basis. However, domestic travel by international passengers was down by 10.9 per cent. In Agra, passenger traffic dipped by 59.9 per cent.
Subash Goyal, Chairman of STIC Travel, said, “Several group tours got postponed. There has been an impact of 3-5 per cent for us. From an industry perspective, there was an expectation of growth of 8 per cent on a YoY basis.”
The period between November and February is usually considered to be the peak of inbound tourism within India. “The overall industry has clearly been impacted post the travel advisories being issued. We have seen a 15 per cent decline in our booking. People within India too preferred to stay indoors because of flight cancellations, the cold wave in Delhi,” said Jitul Mehta, owner, VP Travels.
For larger companies like Thomas Cook (India), the impact was limited to North East as they can offer alternative domestic destinations like Puducherry, the backwaters of Kerala and Jaisalmer where the protests have not had much of an impact. “We have seen a significant dampening of demand of over 18 per cent for the current holiday season for the North East Region,” said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India).
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
Steffen Knapp, Director, believes the integration translates into greater focus for the carmaker
Turkey unveiled prototypes for its “domestic car” project on Friday, as the government announced sweeping ...
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...