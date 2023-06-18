The entries to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity have seen a 6 per cent rise, with a total of 26,992 entries, compared to 2022. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony in Cannes, France, to be held from June 19-23.

According to the Cannes Lions statement, the awards have seen an 18 per cent increase in the number of entries directly by consumer product brand companies demonstrating the value being placed on creativity that drives business.

Some of the categories with increased engagement include — Brand Experience & Activation Lions showcasing a 16 per cent rise; Creativity Strategy Lions showcasing a 35 per cent rise; and Creative Business Transformation Lions showcasing a 59 per cent rise.

Cannes Lions noted that the Creative Commerce Lions have increased 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, demonstrating an area of high innovation in creative customer journeys and paths to purchase.

Meanwhile, the Entertainment Lions — which sit at the intersection of branded content and culture — have increased 18 per cent y-o-y basis and saw a 78 per cent jump in submissions from the consumer services sector.

Noting that the Entertainment Lions for Games received 609 entries in the inaugural year, Philip Thomas, Chairman of LIONS, said, “The number of submissions received in its first year shows a really strong engagement with the Gaming Lions and is a testament to the relevance and opportunity that gaming now holds within the creative marketing community.”

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS said, “A high increase in submissions made directly from consumer product brand companies demonstrates the value being placed on creativity that drives business. The strong engagement across a breadth of Lions including emerging areas like B2B, gaming, commerce and business transformation shows us that there is a growing confidence and investment in non-traditional channels.”