China’s Wuhan sees 300% jump in marriage registration post lockdown

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Couples in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province are rushing to get married after the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic lifted its lockdown on Wednesday.
Chinese technology company Alipay, that runs a local marriage application system, on Thursday said that the platform had witnessed a 300 per cent increase in traffic as the city lifted its lockdown. This had also caused its system to temporarily crash.
Alipay, in a social media post, had also announced that the company will offer couples to search and find the baby names that have already been used by others.
“The number of visits to the applet of the wedding meeting in Wuhan exceeded expectations, by about 300 per cent …, which caused a temporary freeze. The destination system did not crash, but it can be a little slow. Just update it a few more times,” the company had said in an official post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo as quoted by the Week.
Applications for marriage had been suspended during February and March when the city had been completely shut down owing to the rising number of cases of Covid-19.
The city's 11 million residents who were subjected to a 76-day lockdown were allowed to leave their homes as the city lifted the lockdown on Wednesday, according to media reports.
Wuhan had reported over 50,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with the death toll surpassing 2,500 which was about 80 per cent of all deaths in China.
The virus has infected over 1.6 million people worldwide as of April 10, according to reports.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...