Multiplexes to offer movie tickets at ₹75 on September 16

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Friday said that cinemas across the country have joined hands to offer “celebratory admission price” of ₹75 to mark the National Cinema Day on September 16.

“National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4,000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others,” it added.

The industry body said this will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. “It celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet,” it stated.

Post the third pandemic wave, the Indian box office saw a sharp recovery and the first quarter saw hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun : Maverick.

However, the second quarter has been challenging for the domestic box office with movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha not doing well.