Consumer sentiment witnessing signs of improvement: BCG Survey

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
While the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer sentiment is beginning to witness some improvement. According to a BCG survey report, there has been an uptick in consumer spending sentiment across many semi-essential categories such as personal care, packaged food as well as discretionary items like apparel, cosmetics, auto and consumer electronics.
BCG’s latest round, which is the 5th round, of consumer sentiment survey was conducted over July 20-August 2 among 3,000 urban consumers covering all socio- economic groups.
"The overarching theme emerging from the latest survey is one of ‘cautious living’ with consumers beginning to feel that it is time that they need to resume their activities albeit with a lot of caution," the company said in a statement.
As per the latest survey, 44 per cent respondents believe their income in the next 6 months will be lower than pre Covid levels, which is significantly lower than 57 per cent in the last round conducted over May 18-23. Meanwhile, 42 per cent respondents said they expect their spending over the next 6 months to be lower compared to 53 per cent in the last round.
“We are beginning to see a change in the consumer sentiment. The overarching feeling in all the previous rounds of survey had been more around fear, worries about economy and their own incomes, whereas the latest round speaks much more about learning to live cautiously with the virus," said Kanika Sanghi, Lead, Centre for Customer Insight for BCG India.
"The spending sentiment has improved across many categories. While essentials, health, in home entertainment continue to be winners, there is an uptick in sentiment across many semi-essentials like personal care, packaged food as well as discretionary items like apparel, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics. Travel, out of home entertainment, on the other hand, continues to show little to no improvement," the statement added.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...