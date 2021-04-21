Variety

Covid-19: Wonderla to close Bengaluru Park till May 4

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 21, 2021

The announcement follows the directive from the Karnataka government to contain the pandemic.

Wonderla Holidays, an amusement theme park and resort company, following the Karnataka government directive due to the rising Covid-19 cases, has announced the closure of its Bengaluru park till May 4 or until further notice.

In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said, “The state government is taking all possible precautions to contain Covid-19 across the state due to the steep spike in the number of cases in Karnataka.”

