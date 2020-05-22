Cycling Federation offers trial to the teenager who cycled 1,200 km carrying her father

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
The Cycling Federation of India has offered a trial to Jyoti Kumar, a 15-year-old teenager who was all over social media after she pedalled 1,200 km from Gurgaon to Bihar. She cycled for straight eight days with her ailing father in tow.
Jyoti carried her father in the rear side carrier and travelled back to her hometown in fear of being thrown out from their Gurugram lodging by their landlord.
“Amid the gloomy situation, Jyoti suggested that we return home. I pointed out that we would not be able to find any trains or buses and my condition would not allow me to walk. She said we should get a bicycle,” her father had said to Indian Express.
Cycling Federation of India Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI on Thursday that if Kumari, a class eight student, passes the trial, she will be selected as a trainee at the state-of-the-art National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium complex in New Delhi.
“We spoke to the girl this morning and we have told her that she will be called to Delhi next month as soon as the lockdown is lifted. All the expenses of her travel, lodging, and others will be borne by us,” Singh said.
“If she needs to accompany somebody from home, we will also allow that. We will see in consultation with our Bihar state unit on how she can be brought to Delhi for a trial,” he added.
Asked about the rationale behind offering a trial to the youngster, Singh said, “She must have something in her. I think cycling down more than 1200 km is not a mean job. She must be having strength and physical endurance. We want to test it.”
“We will make her sit on the computerized cycle we have at the academy and see if she satisfies the seven or eight parameters to get selected. After that she can be among the trainees and she will not have to spend anything.”
He said the CFI always tries to find out talent for grooming.
