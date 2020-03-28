Doordarshan revives iconic 90s shows following a surge of social media requests

After a huge number of requests to revive popular 90s show poured in on social media, national broadcaster Doordarshan is bringing back iconic shows including the epics of 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' for its audience across India and abroad.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday had announced that the channel will be retelecasting the epic “Ramayana.”

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” Javedkar had tweeted.

Requests for popular DD shows including Mahabharata and Shaktiman had poured in from Twiterrati in India and abroad.

The channel will revive three more shows including the epic Mahabharata which first aired on the channel in 1988. It will also be retelecasting Circus after 30 years, the show that marked the first TV appearance of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan. DD has also revived its iconic thriller show, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi.

“Watch the iconic TV shows on @DDNational and @DD_Bharati during #21daysLockdown period. #Ramayan #Mahabharat #Circus #ByomkeshBakshi #StayHomeStaySafe,” public service broadcaster Prasar Bharti had tweeted.

Ramayan will air from 9 am to 10 am and 9 pm to 10 pm while Mahabharat will telecast from 12 noon to 1 pm and 7 pm to 8 pm. Byomkesh Bakshi starring Rajit Kapur will be aired at 11 am and Circus will be telecasted at 8 pm on the channel.