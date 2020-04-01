Dealing with death is tough business during lockdown

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
You can defer weddings and celebrations, but can you postpone births and deaths?
In times of lockdown, the families that lose their loved ones cannot perform the usual rituals, or last rites, except for collecting the ash from the crematorium or consider burying without a coffin at the burial ground.
All such rituals, mass or prayers have to wait till after the lockdown, say those that perform such services.
Crematorium attenders do not have a pass. So invariably the people who accompany the body or the ambulance staff who assist in shifting the body either from the deceased’s residence or the hospital, help dispose of the body at the crematorium.
“Crematorium attenders should be given passes, masks and safety gear, for they are the real warriors. The government should also ensure to cover them under the insurance scheme,” said M Krishnan of Sri Krishna Sweets.
A couple of people (who had lost someone in the family in the last 10 days) that this correspondent spoke to said they accepted the restrictions in view of the virus threat.
A security guard at a crematorium in Coimbatore said they permit only five persons to accompany the body, that too wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
In rural areas where there are no electric crematoriums, it is learnt that there are not enough hands to lift the body to the cremation ground. Yet people seem to be coping with this trauma in silence.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...