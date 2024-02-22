Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to enhance travel between India and Dubai, reflecting the commitment to sustained economic collaborations and encouraging tourism and business ties. The visa, issued within two to five working days, allows a 90-day stay, extendable once, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in a year, it said at the travel event SATTE.

Dubai experienced a surge in tourism from India, welcoming 2.46 million overnight visitors between January and December 2023, as reported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This signifies a substantial increase from the 1.84 million tourists in 2022, surpassing the pre-pandemic figure of 1.97 million visitors in 2019, showcasing an impressive 25 per cent growth compared to the pre-pandemic era. India, with a remarkable 34 per cednt year-on-year growth, maintains its position as the leading source market for Dubai, contributing significantly to the city’s record-breaking tourism performance in 2023.

Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, over a year ago, this growth aims to consolidate Dubai’s standing as one of the top three global cities for business and leisure. DET actively participates in SATTE 2024, India’s premier trade exhibition, showcasing Dubai’s offerings and fostering partnerships with Indian travel trade stakeholders.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the long-standing relationship with India and the significant contribution of Indian tourists to Dubai’s record-breaking tourism sector in 2023. The introduction of the five-year visa is seen as a strategic step to deepen ties and explore possibilities between the UAE and India.

Tourist arrivals

In 2023, Dubai recorded its highest-ever tourist influx, welcoming 17.15 million international overnight visitors, reflecting a 19.4 per cent year-on-year growth. Recognised as the No.1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards 2024 for the third consecutive year, Dubai’s diverse offerings and commitment to excellence in hospitality contribute to its popularity among global travellers. The UAE and India, as key economic partners, continue to foster cultural exchanges, diplomatic cooperation, and robust trade ties, making Dubai a preferred destination catering to various traveller preferences.

