Elon Musk named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine’s “person of the year 2021”.

“For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is our 2021 Person of the Year,” Time’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, said on Twitter.

Musk, 50 is also the Founder and Chief Executive of space exploration company SpaceX. He also heads brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

The magazine, describing Musk as a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman”, cited a host of Musk’s endeavours, from founding SpaceX in 2002, the creation of the alternative energy company SolarCity to his work at Tesla, the most valuable car company across the globe.

He recently surpassed Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos in terms of net worth to become the world’s wealthiest person amid Tesla’s rising share prices that pushed his net worth to around $300 billion.

The profile described the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as a “player in robots and solar, cryptocurrency and climate, brain-computer implants to stave off the menace of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and freight at super speeds.”

Musk, who his known for his quirky tweets has amassed over 66 million followers on Twitter.

Colonising Mars

Musk in his interview with the magazine spoke ambitiously about his interest in colonising Mars, and plans for orbital flights next year as SpaceX plans American return to the moon.

“The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilisation,” Musk told Time.

The US-based magazine has been running the award since 1928 with recent winners including climate activist Greta Thunberg, Current US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The title goes to “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse,” former Managing Editor Walter Isaacson had written in the 1998 issue.

Separately, Musk on Twitter shared SpaceX’s plans to convert carbon dioxide into rocket fuel, stating that it “will also be important for Mars.”

“SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested,” he tweeted.