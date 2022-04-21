EU tech chief goes phoneless in crucial meetings to thwart spies

Taking a phone into important meetings is a big no no if you want to protect yourself from digital espionage, according to the European Union’s tech chief -- even though she claims she’s too “boring” a target for spies.

“We should be careful, always careful, not to have phones in the room when there are critical discussions,” among the European Commission’s top officials, its Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said at a conference on Thursday. “I would leave my phones and my iPad outside of the room before entering.”

‘Being careful’

Last year it was revealed how Israeli firm NSO Group Ltd’s Pegasus spyware technology had been used to snoop on journalists, activists and business executives. An investigation found that world leaders, government officials and at least 180 journalists were among the targets. French President Emmanuel Macron and South Africa premier Cyril Ramaphosa. Hungary was among governments accused of using the software to target critics.

“We can fend for ourselves and our own security within the commission and different bodies and agencies, but it’s also important that member states they focus on this to make sure that there is no illegal surveillance,” Vestager said.

Vestager said she’s too boring to become an interesting target for any spies.

“Most of my feed is so boring that even if you had access to it, you’d think oh my God, this woman she has no life,” she said.