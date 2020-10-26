FAU-G teaser unveiled; game to release in November 2020

Creators of the multi-player action game FAU-G which stands for Fearless And United - Guards, launched the teaser of the upcoming game on Dussehra.

The game is developed by homegrown mobile apps publisher nCore games. nCore games shared the teaser on Twitter. In the caption, the mobile game publisher confirmed that the game is slated for launch in November 2020.

The teaser was also shared by nCore games’ co-founder Vishal Gondal and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Touted as a competitor for the popular battle royale game PUB-G, the game will instead have an original storyline. The teaser hinted that the first episode is likely to be based on the Galwan Valley episode.

No further details regarding the exact launch date have been specified. How the overall gameplay competes against similar games in the market is yet to be seen.

FAU-G was announced earlier this year amid rising anti-China sentiments and calls for ‘Vocal for Local.’ The announcement had come along the heels of the Government’s ban on PUBG in India citing security reasons.

Since the ban, PUBG Corporation has taken over the India operations from Tencent Games.