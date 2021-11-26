ForPaws: An app to help find lost pets

Have you taken a petfie? A good portrait shot of your dog? If not, it’s a good idea to do so, ensuring that you get any distinctive marks into the frame. Pets are often lost, getting themselves into sorry trouble and causing their owners no end of anguish. They tend to flee someplace to hide, especially when there are celebratory firecrackers in evidence.

MARS Petcare, a global pet food and care company, has developed great idea of using facial recognition and AI to help find lost pets. Shoot a pic of your dog and if the pooch goes missing, upload it to the new ForPAWS app available free on both Android and iOS. If someone on the network finds the lost pet and thanks to a good photo, you could get your companion back in no time at all. There’s nothing more to it. Anyone who finds a lost pet can also take a photo and upload it to the app. The advantage of a good distinctive picture is that a match will be more easily identified.

For now, ForPAWS begins in Bangalore with the Koramangala Canine Squad and just with dogs, but the plan is to grow and spread to other Indian cities and, of course, including cats.

“With the increase in smartphone penetration & sharp drop in internet data costs, more & more services are leveraging smart tech to solve consumer pain points. With ForPaws we want to leverage facial recognition technology & a network of pet lovers to solve a serious problem of tracking missing pets & helping them find their way home.” – Mohit Arora, Global Digital Marketing Lead, MARS Petcare.

The app claims to be using advanced facial recognition, targeting 130 dog breeds for which multiple facial markers are used. It also uses fur colour and inconsistencies, accounting for lighting.