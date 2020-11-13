‘Friends’ reunion special to begin filming in March 2021

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The “Friends” reunion special is set to begin filming in March 2021.
Matthew Perry, one of the lead cast members on the show, took to Twitter to announce the news.
“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!” Perry tweeted.
The news of the filming comes after multiple delays faced by the show owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The lead cast members had confirmed the news of the much-speculated reunion on social media in February this year and the show was supposed to begin filming in March 2020.
The ‘Friends’ TV show reunion will be happening on HBO Max.
Perry will be joined by original cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
HBO Max had secured rights to the show’s back catalogue for $425 million, BBC reported.
'Friends' reunion may happen soon on HBO Max
The six friends will return to the original soundstage of the show, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank to celebrate the sitcom, which ended in 2004, according to a Variety report.
