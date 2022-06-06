From Aadhaar, Ghewar to mangoes, here’s what Indians forgot in their Uber rides

WEBONLY

Mumbai, June 6 Uber on Monday shared the 2022 edition of its Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items in cabs, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.

Over the last year, customers have left behind objects including phones, speakers/ headphones, wallets and bags in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such as groceries, thermos/ water bottles and phone chargers. The ride-hailing platform also shared some of the most unique items that Indians have forgotten in their Uber from birthday cake to a flute.

While Mumbai remained the most forgetful city in India for the second time in a row, Delhi NCR and Lucknow were not far behind. The afternoon was the most forgetful time of the day for Indians.

“Backed by rider insights and gigabytes of data, the Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about Uber’s in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip,” Uber said in a statement.

Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, said, “We get that losing an item can be stressful, but when you Uber, you always have the option to trace so that you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app.”

Here are some key insights from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2022:

Top ten most commonly forgotten items:

Phones/ cameras; Laptops; Backpacks; Wallets; Speakers; Clothing; Groceries; Cash; Water Bottle; Headphones

Top 11 most unique forgotten items:

Ghewar sweet; Stickers; Birthday cake; Mangoes; Aadhaar Card; Dumbell Weight (5 kg); College Certificates; Cricket bat; Spike Guard; Bike Handle; Flute in a black cover

Top four most ‘forgetful’ cities:

Mumbai; Delhi NCR; Lucknow; Kolkata

Top five most forgetful days of the year:

March 25, 2022; March 24, 2022; March 30, 2022; March 31, 2022; March 17, 2022

Lost items that peak on certain days:

People are most likely to forget their clothes on Saturdays

People are most likely to forget their laptop on stressful Wednesday

People are most likely to forget their water bottle on a Sunday

People are most likely to forget their headphones/speakers on Monday and Friday

The most forgetful time of the day for Indians:

1 pm; 2 pm; 3 pm

For riders looking for their “lost items,” they can report their forgotten item to check for the same on the app. They can tap on the “Menu” icon. From there, they can go to “Your Trips” and select the trip where they left something. They can then tap “Report an issue with this trip” and then tap on “I lost an item.” They can then tap on “Contact my driver about a lost item.”

From there, they can scroll down and enter the phone number that they would like to be contacted at and click on submit

If it’s their phone that they have lost, they can enter a friend’s phone number instead. Their phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

“If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss, and the Uber Support Team will step in to help you,” Uber further explained.