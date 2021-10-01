Google celebrates the 93rd birthday of actor Sivaji Ganesan with Google Doodle

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Google on Friday celebrated the 93rd birthday of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan with Google Doodle.
The Doodle, illustrated by Bangalore, India-based guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi, celebrates the 93rd birthday of Sivaji Ganesan, "one of India’s first method actors and widely considered among the nation’s most influential actors of all time," said Google in a post.
Ganesan was born on this day in 1928 as Ganesamoorthy. He acquired the name ‘Sivaji’ based on his stage name after he played the role of the 17th century king, Shivaji, in a theatrical play in December 1945.
He had left home and joined a theater group at a young age of 7.
Ganesan made his on-screen debut in the 1952 film “Parasakthi,” the first of his over 300 films spanning a nearly five-decade cinematic career.
"Renowned for his expressive voice and diverse performances in Tamil-language cinema, Ganesan quickly ascended to international fame," the post further read.
Some of his best known works include the 1961 film “Pasamalar,” an emotional, family story considered one of Tamil cinema’s crowning achievements, and the 1964 film “Navarthri,” Ganesan’s 100th film in which he portrayed a record-breaking, nine different roles.
In 1960, Ganesan made history as the first Indian performer to win Best Actor at an international film festival for his film “Veerapandiya Kattabomman."
In 1995, France awarded him its highest decoration, Chevalier of the National Order of the Legion of Honour. The Indian government in 1997 honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which is India's highest award in the field of cinema.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...