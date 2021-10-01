Google celebrates the 93rd birthday of actor Sivaji Ganesan with Google Doodle

Google on Friday celebrated the 93rd birthday of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan with Google Doodle.

The Doodle, illustrated by Bangalore, India-based guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi, celebrates the 93rd birthday of Sivaji Ganesan, "one of India’s first method actors and widely considered among the nation’s most influential actors of all time," said Google in a post.

Ganesan was born on this day in 1928 as Ganesamoorthy. He acquired the name ‘Sivaji’ based on his stage name after he played the role of the 17th century king, Shivaji, in a theatrical play in December 1945.

He had left home and joined a theater group at a young age of 7.

Ganesan made his on-screen debut in the 1952 film “Parasakthi,” the first of his over 300 films spanning a nearly five-decade cinematic career.

"Renowned for his expressive voice and diverse performances in Tamil-language cinema, Ganesan quickly ascended to international fame," the post further read.

Some of his best known works include the 1961 film “Pasamalar,” an emotional, family story considered one of Tamil cinema’s crowning achievements, and the 1964 film “Navarthri,” Ganesan’s 100th film in which he portrayed a record-breaking, nine different roles.

In 1960, Ganesan made history as the first Indian performer to win Best Actor at an international film festival for his film “Veerapandiya Kattabomman."

In 1995, France awarded him its highest decoration, Chevalier of the National Order of the Legion of Honour. The Indian government in 1997 honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which is India's highest award in the field of cinema.