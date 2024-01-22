Hanu Man, a successful social-fantasy film in the Sankranti race, has contributed over ₹2.66 crore to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The filmmakers pledged to allocate ₹5 from each ticket sale, and with over 53 lakh tickets sold, they fulfilled their commitment.

To cash in on the flavour of the season, distributors of the film have announced that it will sell tickets on a discounted price on January 22, marking the festivities at Ayodhya.

Also read: PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

“Celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir with Hanu Man at MirajCinemas. Buy One, Get One free ticket offer on January 22 only,” Miraj Cinemas said on X.

The small film, which joined the Sankranti season as an underdog, entered the ₹100 crore in the first week itself, with the US contributing over $4 million.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit