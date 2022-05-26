Ilaiyaraaja meets ‘Stranger Things’: Netflix releases music video

Netflix has collaborated with Ilaiyaraaja for its upcoming season of Stranger Things with the latter delivering iconic theme music for the series.

Netflix on Twitter wrote, “Ilaiyaraaja’s Stranger Things theme has turned our world upside down!”

MAESTRO @ilaiyaraaja's VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN! 💥🤯💥🤯💥🤯💥🤯#StrangerThings#sƃuᴉɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇspic.twitter.com/I22DNLgT7C — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 25, 2022

Ahead of Stranger Things season volume one release on May 27, Netflix surprised Indian fans by announcing the collaboration with music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

The 2-minute music video shared by Netflix showcases elements of the series and also features Ilaiyaraaja himself. Ilaiyaraaja also shared the video on Twitter.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things 4 is set to release in Tamil and Telugu as well. The second volume is scheduled to release on July 1, 2022.

The Duffer Brothers are the creators of the Stranger Things series. It is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps. Setting the series in the 1980s, Duffer Brothers created references to pop culture.

“We had a lot of fun in season three, but now it’s serious in terms of actually starting to peel back the layers of this mythology,” Ross Duffer said in a statement shared by Netflix on what to expect from the series.