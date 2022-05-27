in-faq Quiz: Uncharted waters

1. What is the name of the deepest known point in the Earth’s sea floor hydrosphere,

with a depth of almost 11,000 metres?

2. With which sea would you associate the Bab el Mandeb strait and the Gulf of Aden

3. Which sea was named in the 15th century by Portuguese sailors after a particular kind

of seaweed found there?

4. In which sea would you come across the Spratly, Paracel and Pratas Island groups?

5. What is the name of the triple junction in the Indian Ocean where the African Plate,

the Indo-Australian Plate, and the Antarctic Plate meet?

6. Naples, Palermo, Livorno and Cagliari and the French port of Bastia all lie on which sea

which is a part of the larger Mediterranean Sea?

7. Which sea gets its name from a major constellation in the Northern Hemisphere?

8. Which sea lies between the Kamchatka Peninsula on the east and Hokkaidō to the south

and is named after the first Russian settlement in the far east?

9. Brent Crude, used today as a standard price for comparison for crude oil,

was originally extracted from which sea?

10. Which sea, technically named after a Dutch explorer, is commonly referred to as ‘the ditch’

by the people of Australia and New Zealand?

Answers

1. Challenger Deep, in the Marianas Trench in the Pacific Ocean

2. Red Sea

3. Sargasso Sea

4. South China Sea

5. The Rodrigues Triple Point

6. Tyrrhenian Sea

7. Arctic Sea

8. Sea of Okhotsk

9. North Sea

10. The Tasman Sea