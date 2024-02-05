It's a proud day for India! As singers Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release 'This Moment'.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs."

Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs 🎶



WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34kvdupic.twitter.com/N7vXftfaDy — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024

They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

'This Moment' features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you.”

SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs#GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 4, 2024

His shout-out to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd.

Mahadevan also thanked his wife for her constant support.

“Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to,” he added. The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

At the ceremony, Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. ‘This Moment’ album was released on June 30 last year.

The 66th edition of Grammys is being held in Los Angeles.