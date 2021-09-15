India Post gives this century-old delicacy a stamp of recognition

India Post in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has released a specially designed envelope to commemorate Joynagarer Moa, a century-old GI certified sweet delicacy from West Bengal.

The move is aimed at boosting the exports of the indigenous food products, APEDA said in a press statement.

Joynagarer Moa is prepared from popped-rice ball held together with fresh date-palm jaggery. This variety of Moa originated in Joynagar, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal more than century back. There are 26 authorised makers of Moa, which traces its origins to the year 1904 when one Ashutosh Das first made it. Joynagarer Moa received its GI certification in the year 2015 due to the efforts of the ‘Joynagar Moa Nirmankari Society’.

Despite several efforts made, due to its perishable nature, the produce could not be exported despite having export demand. In January, 2021, for the first time (since it received the GI tag) a consignment of Joynagarer Moa was exported to the Kingdom of Bahrain, by APEDA registered entity DM Enterprises in Kolkata.

APEDA has been focusing on increasing exports of lesser known, indigenous and GI tagged food products from the country. It anticipates that the release of specially-designed envelopes just before the festive season would help in boosting the business of Joynagar Moa in both the domestic as well as international markets.

Keeping in view the upcoming season, APEDA estimates a shipment of more than 2,000 kgs of Joynagarer Moa to several countries.

APEDA has been carrying out promotional activities to bring unique and GI certified products to the agricultural and processed food products export map of India. It also provides assistance to set