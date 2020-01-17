India’s animated hero Chhota Bheem marches ahead globally

Chhota Bheem, the animated character, created by Green Gold Animation is going places globally.

In a recent interview, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said, “Mighty Little Bheem has been viewed by 27 million households outside India. Baby Bheem is going strong.”

Stating this, the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Hyderabad-based Green Gold, Rajiv Chilaka said that Netflix placed its trust on the toddler Bheem, a preschool spin-off based on the much loved animated franchise Chhota Bheem.

Debuting on Netflix across 190 countries in April 2019, Mighty Little Bheem — which is based on the super powered toddler — has emerged as a major attraction worldwide. Within the first year itself, Mighty Little Bheem show became the second most popular original kids programme globally to launch on Netflix after DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Back in Business as well as the most watched international show in Netflix in the USA in 2019, Rajiv said in a statement.

Rajiv said, “Mighty Little Bheem was always an ambitious project in terms of scale and quality. It has been doing well everywhere, especially in Brazil, Mexico, US, Nordics, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Most of these are new territories for Bheem. It is a very simple and innocent show at heart with nuances.”

“It’s indeed an example of a truly global show that is rooted in Indian culture,” the CEO claimed.