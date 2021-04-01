Instagram introduces ‘remix feature’ for Reels

Instagram has introduced a new ‘remix’ features for its short video tool-- Reels.

The feature lets users upload their reels next to another that already exists.

“Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram,” Instagram said in a tweet.

The feature is similar to the popular ‘duets’ feature on TikTok.

Users can tap the three-dot menu on a reel and select the “Remix this Reel” option on the menu to get started. From there, they can record a new reel or upload a pre-recorded video to remix with the existing reel.

Users also have the option to edit such as control the volume for the original audio or their audio, add a voiceover, among other options.

New reels will have the option to remix switched on by default. For older reels, users can manually turn on the option to let other users remix their reels by tapping that three-dot menu on their video and selecting “Enable Remixing.”

Users can also turn off remixing on all their reels from their profile settings.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform introduced its short video format Reels in the app last year. Instagram has recently provided updated best practices for creators to create Reels. The platform will make Reels that are low quality or recycled for other apps i.e. contains a logo or watermark, less discoverable. This is to limit users from posting recycled videos such as TikTok videos on Reels.

The platform recommends creators to use creative tools like text filters or camera effects and use vertical video as horizontal videos are not typically easy to recreate. It further recommends creators use music that they find on the Instagram music library and or original audio that they create or find on Reels.

Instagram has been bullish on developing Reels further since its launch. The platform last year redesigned its home screen for the first time in years, putting Reels front and centre.