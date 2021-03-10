IPL and franchisees brand valuation hit by the pandemic in 2020: Duff & Phelps

﻿

﻿

With the sports economy badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020, valuation of the IPL ecosystem declined by 3.6 per cent to ₹45,800 crore in 2020 from ₹47,500 crore in 2019, according to estimates by Duff & Phelps.

Reduced sponsorship revenues, loss of gate receipts and reduced food and beverage revenue also led to lower valuations of individual franchisees of IPL.

Also read: IPL 2021 from April 9 to May 30

Brand values

“Mumbai Indians retained the top spot in the franchise brand rankings for the fifth consecutive year, with a brand value of ₹761 crore, down 5.9 per cent from last year,” the Duff & Phelps report added.

Brand values of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decreased by about 1.5 per cent and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 13.7 per cent, compared to last year. CSK and KKR too retained their rankings as the second and third most valuable IPL franchisees.

While CSK’s brand value decreased to ₹611 crore from ₹732 crore , KKR’s brand value has declined from ₹629 crore to ₹543 crore, the report added.

Succes for broadcasters

“Similar to the impact on other businesses and the overall economy, the pandemic led to a decline in the IPL ecosystem value. However, with people forced to spend time at home, there was an increase in IPL television viewership. The 2020 edition was a huge success for broadcasters as it broke viewership and advertising revenue records. Despite the challenging year, this momentum is indicative of how strong the IPL brand has become,” said Santosh N, External Advisor, Duff & Phelps India Pvt. Ltd.

Also read: Weekly TV viewing of sports down 35% in 2020 despite IPL

He added that with the economy opening up and Covid-19 cases decreasing in India, sponsorship deals are expected to get back to their pre-pandemic levels.

“We have now entered a more stable phase in terms of the IPL ecosystem's value; the value appreciation is not expected at the rate of previous years. However, an increase in the number of teams in 2022 and the renewal of media rights in 2023 could enhance the IPL ecosystem value in the future,” he added.