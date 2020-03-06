Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and SP Balasubrahmanyam to perform in Malaysia

It's an exciting time for music lovers in Malaysia as the legendary composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is all set to enthral music fans in a concert organised at the Malaysian International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) on March 14.

The announcement was made at a press conference here today in the presence of the music composer.

The concert, which promises to recreate nearly five decades of musical memories of the maestro, will also see leading playback singers including SP Balasubrahmanyam, Mano, Shweta Mohan, Haricharan, Madhu Balakrishnan, Bhavatharani and many others join the musical extravaganza.

“I am happy to know that my music is helping to improve Malaysian tourism,” Ilaiyaraaja said while addressing the press conference.

Organised by Mojo Projects Sdn Bhd, the four-hour-long concert is expected to see over 10,000 spectators.

“Such concerts will help us to rejuvenate our existing bilateral relationship between the two countries,” said H E Saravanan Kartahihayan, Consul General of the Chennai Consulate.

In 2018, Malaysia registered 25.8 million tourist arrivals with 84.1 billion receipts in Malaysian ringgit (RM).

“Tourism Malaysia is looking forward to supporting such events in Malaysia, in hopes of promoting Malaysia as a preferred travel destination not only for leisure, business and MICE but also for concerts and film shootings," said Razaidi Abd Rahim, Director of Tourism Malaysia (South India & SriLanka).

He also added that, in 2020, Malaysia targets 30 million international tourist arrivals and RM 100 billion of receipts.

“We are looking for more arrivals from India, particularly from Tamil Nadu,’ Rahim added.