‘Joker’ leads Oscar race with 11 nominations

Reuters Los Angeles | Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 13, 2020

File photo   -  Reuters

The movie has also been nominated for Best Picture

Dark comic book story “Joker” led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including Best Picture.

The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama “Ford v Ferrari,” Netflix gangster movie “The Irishman,” Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” classic novel ”Little Women,” domestic drama “Marriage Story,” World War One film “1917,” nostalgic “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and South Korean movie “Parasite.”

“The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” got 10 nods each.

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on February 9

