Kannada film director’s initiative to feed daily-wage workers in the Kannada film industry

At a time when daily-wage workers are in trouble during the current lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, a Kannada film director has come out with a model that takes care of the daily needs of the daily-wage workers in the Kannada film industry.

Giving details on the ways and means to help the daily-wage earners of the Kannada film industry in a Facebook message on Saturday, Pawan Kumar, Director of Kannada films such as U-Turn and Lucia, said he has launched a website for this purpose.

How it works?

The concept is loosely based on the dating app Tinder and uses UPI (unified payment interface) platform for payment to the Kannada film industry’s daily-wage worker concerned.

Stating that it is like a Tinder version between the person who donates and the daily-wage worker, he said when a person visits the link, he/she gets the name of the worker, the union the worker belongs to, the age of the worker and the number of years the person spent in the industry along with the UPI id of the worker.

Pawan Kumar said it will be a different daily-wage worker every time when a person visits the website. After paying somebody, it will get refreshed, and will pull out the name of a different person, he said.

In his message, he urged people to donate as little as ₹50 each before breakfast and lunch every day. “If 1000 people or 500 people do it, you are making him eat with you. A lot of them don’t have food for today,” he said.

On the trust issues whether the money reaches the needy, he said the daily-wage workers are continuously verified by his team members.

“All you have to do is to spend ₹50 per meal per day. Make it a practice for the next one month, or even after that,” he said, adding that those in the regular jobs will all get back to work once the crisis is over. However, those in film industry are the last one to get back to work as it is not considered as essential.

Kannada film industry has been shut since March 19. Nearly 3500 daily-wage workers are part of the industry.

Here is the link for donations to Kannada film industry daily wage workers. http://www.hometalkies.com/help-kfi-workers/