Kannada film director’s initiative to feed daily-wage workers in the Kannada film industry

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
At a time when daily-wage workers are in trouble during the current lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, a Kannada film director has come out with a model that takes care of the daily needs of the daily-wage workers in the Kannada film industry.
Giving details on the ways and means to help the daily-wage earners of the Kannada film industry in a Facebook message on Saturday, Pawan Kumar, Director of Kannada films such as U-Turn and Lucia, said he has launched a website for this purpose.
The concept is loosely based on the dating app Tinder and uses UPI (unified payment interface) platform for payment to the Kannada film industry’s daily-wage worker concerned.
Stating that it is like a Tinder version between the person who donates and the daily-wage worker, he said when a person visits the link, he/she gets the name of the worker, the union the worker belongs to, the age of the worker and the number of years the person spent in the industry along with the UPI id of the worker.
Pawan Kumar said it will be a different daily-wage worker every time when a person visits the website. After paying somebody, it will get refreshed, and will pull out the name of a different person, he said.
In his message, he urged people to donate as little as ₹50 each before breakfast and lunch every day. “If 1000 people or 500 people do it, you are making him eat with you. A lot of them don’t have food for today,” he said.
On the trust issues whether the money reaches the needy, he said the daily-wage workers are continuously verified by his team members.
“All you have to do is to spend ₹50 per meal per day. Make it a practice for the next one month, or even after that,” he said, adding that those in the regular jobs will all get back to work once the crisis is over. However, those in film industry are the last one to get back to work as it is not considered as essential.
Kannada film industry has been shut since March 19. Nearly 3500 daily-wage workers are part of the industry.
Here is the link for donations to Kannada film industry daily wage workers. http://www.hometalkies.com/help-kfi-workers/
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...