Kerala to promote ‘mini museums’ across the state in a big way

Keen to become the country’s museum hub, Kerala is on the course of unveiling heritage repositories that chart a thematic narrative of global appeal and function as interactive spaces attracting the youth.

The state’s new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world, Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary, who oversees the departments of Archaeology, Archives and Museums among other responsibilities said.

A key element of the New Museum Movement is to promote mini museums across the state in a big way, he said. “While certain historical occasions are momentous, they can be of special sentiment to the local people. Building museums on such themes give the residents of the area a sense of ownership and pride,” he said.

The initiatives have been anchored by Keralam Museum, an organisation formed to build and modernise museums. In fact, February 12 marks a major chapter for the 2011-founded project by unveiling two key theme-based repositories that showcase heritage of regional significance but weave narratives in ways that capture the imagination of people across continents.

Also read: Industrial growth an indicator of Kerala’s progress: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Hill Palace Museum in suburban Tripunithura will open galleries that throw fresh light on the erstwhile ruling dynasty of Kochi, while the Bastion Bungalow in the city’s western pocket will lend a distinct perspective to Kerala’s mercantile trading network from the ancient to modern period.

Venu, who was Director-General with National Museum in Delhi, said the twin endeavour takes forward the state government’s decade-old mission of converting museums to vibrant cultural spaces of present-day relevance. “It’s time we came out of the notion that museums are places where history sleeps. They should be able to converse with visitors, more so youngsters,” he said.

This was the foremost goal when the government set up Keralam Museum, he said. Officially called The Interactive Museum of the Cultural History of Kerala, the autonomous body strives to ensure international standards across the state’s museums by modernising them professionally. In the past five years, the nodal agency has lent momentum to its activities by initiating 31 projects, eleven of which have been realised.