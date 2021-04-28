Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw joins the board of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Biocon Ltd has announced that its Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), a leader in cancer treatment and research, based in New York, US.

The company in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is among the 52 members on the board and will serve for a term of three years with effect from April 14, 2021 and she is the first woman of Indian nationality to be appointed for this prestigious role.

Memorial Sloan Kettering is ranked as one of the top two hospitals for cancer care in the US for more than 30 years and among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals for cancer care, according to US News & World Report.

Memorial Sloan Kettering maintains one of the world’s most dynamic programs of cancer research, with more than 120 research laboratories that are focused on better understanding every type of the disease.