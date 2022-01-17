hamburger

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj dead

PTI | New Delhi, January 17 | Updated on: Jan 17, 2022
The Kathak exponent, one of India’s best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.

Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing ‘ antakshari’ after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.

The Kathak exponent, one of India’s best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his grand daughter said.

“We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him,” she said.

Published on January 17, 2022

