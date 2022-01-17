Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj dead

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.
Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing ‘ antakshari’ after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.
The Kathak exponent, one of India’s best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his grand daughter said.
“We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him,” she said.
January 17, 2022
January 17, 2022
