Light Combat Aircraft in FOC standard took its maiden flight

The first Light Combat Aircraft in FOC standard (SP-21) took to the skies for maiden flight here on Tuesday. Piloted by Air Commodore K A Muthana (Retired), Chief Test Flying (Fixed Wing), the aircraft took-off from HAL Airport at around 12:30 hours. It was airborne for 40 minutes.

“This flight signifies exemplary team work between various stakeholders of LCA Tejas programme such as HAL, DGAQA, CEMILAC, IAF, ADA etc,” R Madhavan, CMD, HAL in a release.

HAL achieved the momentous feat within a record time of 12 months after the release of Drawing Applicability List (DAL) and SOP by CEMILAC. This would pave way for production of remaining 15 fighters from the FOC block which are planned to be delivered during the next financial year.

The FOC aircraft are equipped with advanced features such as Air-to-Air refuelling, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile system, etc. It imbibes a lot of manufacturing improvements which were based on the operational feedback of LCA IOC fleet with IAF.