Makers of web series Tandav apologise after facing complaints about content

The makers of web series Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video have issued an “unconditional” apology on Monday after it got embroiled in a controversy over allegations of hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Multiple complaints against the series had also prompted the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to summon officials of Amazon Prime Video.

A statement tweeted by the director of the series Ali Abbas Zafar, said, “ The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have the intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, cast, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.”

The makers of the series said they were informed by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday regarding many grievances and petitions received on, “various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

“The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” the statement added.

BJP raises concerns, lodges FIR

While several BJP leaders raised concerns, FIRs have also been lodged in Mumbai and Lucknow against the producers of Tandav as well officials of the OTT platform. BSP chief Mayawati also said that some scenes of the series hurt the religious sentiments.

The series starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday. While Zafar has created, directed and produced the series with Himanshu Kishan Mehra, it is written by Gaurav Solanki.

Late last year, the Central government decided to bring audio-visual content streamed on OTT platforms under the Information & Broadcasting Ministry’s ambit.