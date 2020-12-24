McDonald’s launches WhatsApp-based ordering in Delhi

McDonald’s India, the Indian subsidiary of the American fast-food major, has introduced WhatsApp-based ordering for its customers in the national capital, says an official release of the company.

McDonald’s said that customers need to drop a ‘Hi’ to 9953916666 on WhatsApp and follow the steps mentioned in the chat.

How it works

Once customers send a ‘Hi’ message on the McDonald’s WhatsApp number, a link to the menu will appear. After opening the link, customers will get to experience a smooth and easy interface while placing an order.

Also read: McDonald’s India (North & East) partners DotPe for contactless ordering

Once the items are selected, the customers will need to enter their details ― WhatsApp number and delivery address. After the order is confirmed, an invoice will be sent to the customers’ WhatsApp number with the details.

Currently, this option is available across McDonald’s restaurants in Delhi-NCR.

This is part of McDonald’s initiative to extend its 100 per cent contactless ordering service. The service aims at enabling customers to access the menu by scanning the QR code available at McDonald’s restaurants and select contactless takeaway or dining-in service, as per their convenience.