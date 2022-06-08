Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

Cricketer Mithali Raj announced retirement from all forms of international cricket after more than a two-decade-long career. She holds a record of 7805 runs in 232 ODIs and has represented the country in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

She made her debut as a 16-year-old in 1996. In a note announcing her retirement on Twitter, she said, “The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique, and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life.”

“Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket,” Raj added.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

She had already retired from the T20 format.

“Special mention to all my fans. Thank you for all your love and support,” the 39-year-old wrote.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote that her “contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal.”

Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy.



