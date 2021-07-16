More than 14 tigers spotted at Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Amrabad Tiger Reserve is now home to highest population of Tigers in Telangana with about 14 of them captured by cameras, according to Annual Census Report, released today by R.Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.
In all, 43 wild animal species were recorded.
Phase IV monitoring of the Tigers in every Tiger Reserve in India is underway. Last time during 2019 Phase -IV census, 12 identified Tigers were captured in cameras. During the 2020-21 year, Phase IV monitoring has been conducted in parts of the core area of Tiger reserve, and could capture 14 identified tigers and compared with existing tiger Database of the Tiger Reserve.
The estimation of prey population density of spotted deer, Sambar, Nilgai, wild pigs, four horned antelope and Chinkara, is done by Line Treansect Estimation. This phase-IV monitoring and estimation will give an idea to the Protected Area Managers on the Prey-Predator densities in the area.
Once in four years, entire Tiger Reserve, core and buffer areas are covered with cameras to capture total population then more individual tigers could be recorded.
The population density of ungulates is estimated and the spotted deer along with wild pig occupied the first place, followed by Sambar, Nilagai and Common Langur.
This year, Water hole census was also conducted in the tiger reserve and the results show that early morning and evening were preferred timings by Ungulates for visiting water holes to drink water.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...