More than 14 tigers spotted at Amrabad Tiger Reserve

The Amrabad Tiger Reserve is now home to highest population of Tigers in Telangana with about 14 of them captured by cameras, according to Annual Census Report, released today by R.Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

In all, 43 wild animal species were recorded.

Phase IV monitoring of the Tigers in every Tiger Reserve in India is underway. Last time during 2019 Phase -IV census, 12 identified Tigers were captured in cameras. During the 2020-21 year, Phase IV monitoring has been conducted in parts of the core area of Tiger reserve, and could capture 14 identified tigers and compared with existing tiger Database of the Tiger Reserve.

The estimation of prey population density of spotted deer, Sambar, Nilgai, wild pigs, four horned antelope and Chinkara, is done by Line Treansect Estimation. This phase-IV monitoring and estimation will give an idea to the Protected Area Managers on the Prey-Predator densities in the area.

Once in four years, entire Tiger Reserve, core and buffer areas are covered with cameras to capture total population then more individual tigers could be recorded.

The population density of ungulates is estimated and the spotted deer along with wild pig occupied the first place, followed by Sambar, Nilagai and Common Langur.

This year, Water hole census was also conducted in the tiger reserve and the results show that early morning and evening were preferred timings by Ungulates for visiting water holes to drink water.