Music Academy announces Sangita Kalanidhi awards

Music Academy, on Sunday, announced presenting the Sangita Kalanidhi and other awards to various artistes from the period 2020 to 2022.
“The Sangita Kalanidhi will be given to renowned vocalist Neyveli R Santanagopalan (2020), eminent mridangam artiste Tiruvarur Bhakthavathsalam (2021) and violin duo Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi (2022),” a statement from N Murali, president of the academy, said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will give away the awards at a ceremony later. The academy also announced other awards including Nritya Kalanidhi, for three recipients, in the dance segment.
Published on
May 22, 2022
