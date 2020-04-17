Music transcends borders: Pak singer Ali Sethi on FWICE warning

Interacting with fans on Instagram live session, renowned Pakistani singer shared his piece of mind on the recent warning issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to Bollywood fraternity collaborating with Pakistani artists.

Sethi said: "Since yesterday, I’ve been receiving messages from people about the notice by an Indian organization warning it's artists against collaborating with Pakistanis over social media."

"They have been criticizing me, calling me names for taking the initiative when we haven’t cared about the same way."

He explained: "This was spontaneous. It’s not something we planned, it did not have an agenda...Music always transcends borders, we listen to music from around the world... people listen to our music too. It’s not something you can control or you should control,” added Sethi.

The singer was one of the early artists to have a live concert and then he went viral for hosting the most interesting live session where he had veteran Pakistani singer Farida Khanum meet singer Rekha Bhardwaj. He participated in the session while Vishal Bhardwaj also made an appearance, the Dawn reported.

After Sethi’s session, many Pakistani artists across the border started collaborating with the Bollywood.

However, the recent online concert of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hosted by a Bollywood producer drew FWICE’s attention.

Indian film critic Taran Adarsh later shared a letter from FWICE on Instagram that read: “We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular.”

FWICE further mentioned that the Indian artists had flouted the restrictions imposed in 2016 many a time. “We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made. We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the non-cooperation circular is valid, and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action,” the letter read.