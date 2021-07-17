Nearly 58 million watched Euro Cup

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Some 58 million viewers tuned in to Sony Pictures Sports Network to watch the coverage of the first 50 matches of the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 football tournament from June 11 to July 9, 2021.
The live telecast of the two semi-final matches of Euro 2020 were cumulatively watched by 4.3 million viewers. Average impressions for the Euro 2020 semi-finals were more than double than that of the Euro 2016 semi-finals. The Hindi feed for live matches were watched by 16.5 million viewers across the country. The Malayalam and Bengali feeds for live matches on Sony SIX/SIX HD were watched by 8.6 million viewers across Kerala and West Bengal.
Sony Pictures Sports Network’s (SPSN) strategy to focus on broadcasting non-cricketing live sporting events appears to be paying off.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, SPSN India, told Business Line that live coverage of major sports events including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), an American mixed martial arts, and WWE saw a big uptake in viewership during the lockdown. Kaul also suggested that there has also been a significant increase in interest for cricket sports events that don't feature India. Kaul also believes that the coming months also look promising for sports broadcasting with Tokyo Olympics starting soon.
