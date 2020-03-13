Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers this season

Nepal has closed all of its Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest this climbing season because of fears of the coronavirus outbreak, a government minister said on Friday.

Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, gets more than $4 million in permit fees for the world’s highest peak and other mountains every year.

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said that expeditions to all peaks in the March-May spring season had been suspended. “Climbing this season has been closed,” Bhattarai told Reuters.

“It is as a precaution for that,” he added, when asked it its was because of the coronavirus. Nepal has confirmed just one case of the coronavirus — a student studying in China on a trip home — out of 450 people tested.

The suspension of expeditions in Nepal will affect hundreds of foreign climbers now preparing for the spring season, a window or relatively good weather between the end of the bitterly cold winter and the rainy season, which begins in June.

It is the second time in recent years that the climbing season has been disrupted. Expeditions were suspended in 2015 after a major earthquake struck Nepal on April 25 that year, killing some 9,000 people.