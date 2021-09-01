Netflix inks multi-year deal with Farhan Akhtar’s production house

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Netflix has announced a multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the banner behind movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the Don franchises.
Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix members in over 190 countries, commencing with two projects tentatively titled ‘Dabba Cartel’ and ‘Queen of the Hill’.
‘Dabba Cartel’ is about five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel. Set in the backdrop of jazz-rich 1960s’ Mumbai, ‘Queen of the Hill’ chronicles the “dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever”.
Netflix to host its first global fan event on September 25
Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix.”
Streaming a new reality: Malayalam movies in the OTT world
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Producers of Excel Entertainment, said in a joint statement, “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited about the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...