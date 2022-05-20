Netflix introduces new ‘mystery box’ feature for kids 

Netflix is introducing a new ‘mystery box’ feature to help kids discover new content on the platform.

“We’re launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with,” Netflix said in a blog post.

The feature can be accessed from a kids profile. In order to access it, one needs to find the kids ‘Favorites Row’ at the top of the homepage. “This row is character-driven to more easily and vividly connect them with the characters, shows and films they love as soon as they turn on Netflix,” it said.

From there, they can hover over the sparkly ‘mystery box’ to discover a title that is ‘new for you.’

Netflix has been focused on features for kids. It has rolled out a host of new features over the past year, including Kids Top 10 Row, Kids Recap emails and tools such as parental controls.

Separately, in a bid to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on May 19, the platform has announced that it is expanding its language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH).

“Starting this month and into 2023, these features will be made available across more of our catalog and in more languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and French,” it said.

It is also introducing new badges for shows and films that have AD and SDH on Web and iOS.