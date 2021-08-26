Netflix to host its first global fan event on September 25

Streaming giant Netflix will host its first-ever global fan event on September 25, the company has announced.

The inaugural event is named “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event." TUDUM is the onomatopoeia of the first beat a user hears when watching a show or movie on Netflix.

"On September 25, our biggest stars and creators from around the world representing over 70 series, films and specials —will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks," Netflix announced in an official release.

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour event, including popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, and films such as Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.

"Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix," it said.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with anime content.

How to Watch

The virtual live stream event will begin at 9:30 pm IST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.

The special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with anime content will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on specific channels.

Fans have also been invited to co-stream and react to the event in real-time on their Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channels.