Newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead Grammy nominations

Pop newcomer Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.
Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards — album and record of the year, as well as best new artist.
The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and H.E.R. They have enjoyed a break-out year with hits like Truth Hurts (Lizzo), Bad Guy (Eilish) and Old Town Road (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus).
Their domination of the nominations injected new life into the Grammy Awards, overshadowing established artists including Taylor Swift, who was omitted from the album and record of the year categories.
Swift, whose new album Lover is one of the year's biggest sellers, was nominated for song of the year for the title track and for best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.
The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, are the highest honors in the music industry and will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 26 in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories.
Album of the year
I, I: Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell!: Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her: H.E.R.
7: Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe): Lizzo
Father of the Bride: Vampire Weekend
Record of the year
Hey: Ma Bon Iver
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish
7 Rings: Ariana Grande
Hard Place: H.E.R.
Talk: Khalid
Old Town Road: Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts: Lizzo
Sunflower: Post Malone & Swae Lee
Song of the year
Always Remember Us This Way: Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish OConnell & Finneas OConnell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover: Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F***ing Rockwell!: Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved: Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts: Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best pop solo performance
Spirit: Beyonce
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish
7 Rings: Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts: Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift
Best pop vocal album
The Lion King: The Gift: Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: Billie Eilish
thank u, next: Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project: Ed Sheeran
Lover: Taylor Swift
Best rap album
Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Dreamville
Championships: Meek Mill
I Am > I Was: 21 Savage
Igor: Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy: YBN Cordae
Best R&B performance
Love Again: Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been: H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel: Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo: Lucky Daye
Come Home: Anderson .Paak Featuring Andre 3000
Best country album
Desperate Man: Eric Church
Stronger Than Truth: Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel: Pistol Annies
Center Point Road: Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin: Tanya Tucker
