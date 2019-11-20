Newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead Grammy nominations

Pop newcomer Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards — album and record of the year, as well as best new artist.

The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and H.E.R. They have enjoyed a break-out year with hits like Truth Hurts (Lizzo), Bad Guy (Eilish) and Old Town Road (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus).

Their domination of the nominations injected new life into the Grammy Awards, overshadowing established artists including Taylor Swift, who was omitted from the album and record of the year categories.

Swift, whose new album Lover is one of the year's biggest sellers, was nominated for song of the year for the title track and for best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.

The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, are the highest honors in the music industry and will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 26 in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

List of nominations

Following is a list of nominations in key categories.

Album of the year

I, I: Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell!: Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her: H.E.R.

7: Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe): Lizzo

Father of the Bride: Vampire Weekend

Record of the year

Hey: Ma Bon Iver

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish

7 Rings: Ariana Grande

Hard Place: H.E.R.

Talk: Khalid

Old Town Road: Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts: Lizzo

Sunflower: Post Malone & Swae Lee

Song of the year

Always Remember Us This Way: Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish OConnell & Finneas OConnell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover: Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F***ing Rockwell!: Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved: Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts: Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best pop solo performance

Spirit: Beyonce

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish

7 Rings: Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts: Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift

Best pop vocal album

The Lion King: The Gift: Beyonce

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: Billie Eilish

thank u, next: Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project: Ed Sheeran

Lover: Taylor Swift

Best rap album

Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Dreamville

Championships: Meek Mill

I Am > I Was: 21 Savage

Igor: Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy: YBN Cordae

Best R&B performance

Love Again: Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been: H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel: Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo: Lucky Daye

Come Home: Anderson .Paak Featuring Andre 3000

Best country album

Desperate Man: Eric Church

Stronger Than Truth: Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel: Pistol Annies

Center Point Road: Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin: Tanya Tucker