NFDC commissions survey and research on the status and potential of Tamil film industry

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has ideated and commissioned a survey and research on the 'Status and Potential of Tamil Film Industry'.

The survey and research will be carried out by Oracle Movies, a non-fungible token (NFT) movie marketplace, on behalf of its holding company NFT Creator Economy Pvt. Ltd.

NFDC is an central agency established to encourage the good cinema movement in the country. The NFDC’s goal is to plan, promote and organise an integrated and efficient development of the Indian film industry and foster excellence in cinema.

According to a press release, the survey would start with a one-to-one meeting with the stakeholders of the film Industry, including producers, distributors and film exhibitors, by soliciting response to a well-researched questionnaire.

Their feedback would be collated, interpreted, and submitted as a report to NFDC.

The report will be used to assert the current health and the inherent potential of the Tamil film industry, identify the revenue leakage and device means to plug it and enhance revenue collection, buildup a database of films which are under production and yet-to-be released and identify the quality of the unfinished movies.

"Producers are the backbone of a strong film industry and with this initiative and the support of the producers, Tamil cinema would become stronger," Rajesh Khanna, Director, National Film Development Corporation, was quoted in the release.

Oracle Movies Co-founder and film producer G K Tirunavukarasu said that the initiative will not just improve the revenue of the producers, but will also help in the development of the entire industry.