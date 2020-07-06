Oscar-winning Italian music composer Ennio Morricone passes away at 91

Oscar-winning Italian music composer Ennio Morricone has passed way at an Italian hospital, the local news agency ANSA reported.

The 91-year old Hollywood composer died due to complications arising after a fracture in his femur in a fall a few days ago.

Tributes began pouring in from the Hollywood fraternity after the news of his passing broke. Morricone received a range of accolades in his lifetime, including two Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys and BAFTA.

He won his last Oscar in 2016 for best original score for Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.”

The Italian composer scored over 500 films in his lifetime and is known for his memorable scores in popular “spaghetti westerns.”

Known as ‘The Maestro,’ some of his most appreciated work includes original scores for “Days of Heaven” (1978), “The Mission” (1986), “The Untouchables” (1987), “Bugsy” (1991) and “Malena” (2000).

He also collaborated with Tornatore on “Cinema Paradiso” (1988) which won the Oscar for best foreign-language film.

Director Quentin Tarantino, who is a big fan of his work, has also used his compositions for his films in the past, including the Kill Bill films, “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds”.

The Italian composer married Maria Travia in 1956 and they had four children.