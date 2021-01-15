Variety

Pankaj Tripathi clocks 3 million followers on Instagram

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 15, 2021 Published on January 15, 2021

Actor Pankaj Tripathi   -  The Hindu

Seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi has expressed gratitude for fans’ love and support as he touched the three million followers mark on Instagram.

In his quirky desi style, the "Ludo" actor treated his fans with a virtual party and asked his followers to drink a glass of water to celebrate his achievement.

In a 34-second video, Tripathi said, "Thank you for connecting with me on Instagram. So, there is a virtual party on this occasion, hosted by me. Everyone go to your kitchen, drink a glass of water and take five deep breaths. Thank you so much for loving me, for connecting with me." Last year, the actor had back-to-back releases of films and shows like "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "Ludo", "Shakeela", "Mirzapur 2" and "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors".

The year 2021 began on a good note with the release of Satish Kaushik-directed "Kaagaz", in which the actor plays the lead role.

Tripathi has several projects in the pipeline including Ranveer Singh-starrer "83", Yash Raj Films's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" and "Bachchan Pandey", featuring Akshay Kumar.

