Quaker Oats launches third season of web series with Chef Vikas Khanna on Hotstar

Quaker India’s ‘Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations’, a web-series hosted by Chef Vikas Khanna is back with the third season on Hotstar. The third season of the series will feature celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Pearle Maaney is now available on the OTT platform.

In a statement, Dilen Gandhi, Sr Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “Our young target audience has consistently played back that they’re looking at ways of incorporating oats in their daily routine. "Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations" aims to combine the boundless talents of Chef Vikas Khanna, the goodness of oats with some of the biggest youth icons to help deliver this message for our target audience. The very fact that we are now in our third season speaks volumes about the efficacy of the program.”

Co-created with Hotstar, the first two seasons of the web series have cumulatively garnered more than 100 million views on the streaming platform, PepsiCo India added.