Quiz on brothers, famous and infamous

It’s the birthday of Ian Chappell, the eldest of the famed Chappell brothers, three of whom managed to play cricket for the country. This quiz is all about brothers, famous and infamous!

Questions

1) Ghulam Farid and Maqbool Ahmed were the leaders of a musical band from Pakistan who were regarded as among the greatest exponents of sufi qawwali music. Though their original group was known as the Bacha Qawwal party, by what name were they better known in the world of music?

2) Which awardwinning 1988 film is about a wheelerdealer named Charles Babbitt who suddenly discovers he has an autistic savant brother named Raymond?

3) Pradip won an Arjuna Award in his sport in 1961 and an Asian Games gold in 1962 before coaching the national team in his sport for over a decade. His younger brother Prasun also played for the country and won his Arjuna Award in 1979. What was their surname and their sport of choice?

4) Jacob Ludwig Karl and Wilhelm Carl were born in the town of Hanau in Germany and dedicated their life to research the folk history of German literature. By what name are they better known?

5) Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon were four of five brothers who made it big in music in the late sixties and early seventies. They had a fifth brother in the group who also went on to have a huge solo career. Just name the brother.

6) Maurice and Charles decided to set up in business together in 1970 and were regarded as one of the most important reasons for the Conservative Party’s victory in Britain in 1979. Name the organisation they started together which was one of the leaders in its category worldwide.

7) Walter Hadlee and Lala Amarnath were the first two test cricketers to have two sons play test cricket. Who was the third, a World Cup winner himself?

8) JosephMichel and JacquesÉtienne were brothers from a family of paper manufacturers in the 18th century. Together, they are regarded as the pioneers in which specific human endeavour?

9) Which global conglomerate, run by four brothers was started in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand in Shikarpur and Mumbai, and opened its first international office in Iran in 1919?

10) Brothers Billy and Ike were outlaws associated with one of the most famous incidents in American history. Billy was killed, but Ike escaped unharmed in the incident on October 26th, 1861. Where did Billy die?

Answers

1. The Sabri Brothers, credited with popularizing qawwali around the world.

2. Rain Man, starring Tom Cruise as Babbit and Dustin Hoffman as Raymond.

3. Banerjee. PK and Prasun Banerjee were football legends.

4. The Brothers Grimm, famous for their fairy tales like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White.

5. Michael Jackson, who started as a part of the Jackson 5.

6. Saatchi & Saatchi.

7. Geoff Marsh, whose sons Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh also represented Australia.

8. Ballooning. The first confirmed piloted ascent of a man was in a Montgolfier balloon in 1783.

9. The Hinduja Group, run by Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok Hinduja.

10. The OK Corral. Gunfight at the OK Corral was a gun battle between the Clanton brothers and their allies and Town Marshal Virgil Earp, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharj