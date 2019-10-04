Variety

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt roped in as Lay’s brand ambassadors

PepsiCo India has roped in actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as brand ambassadors for its potato chips brand Lay’s. This marks the celebrity couple’s first joint endorsement deal.

The duo will feature in Lay’s new ad campaign, “Smile Deke Dekho”. As part of this campaign, Lay’s has also introduced special packs featuring six different smiles that capture different moods and emotions.

Lay’s Smile Deke Dekho chips are available in ₹10, ₹20 and ₹35 packs across all traditional and modern trade outlets, the company added.

